Road users in Glengormley are being advised to expect traffic disruption on Tuesday night, August 12 between 6.30pm and 9:00pm due to the lowering of the Glengormley Arch.

“The area between Hightown Road and Church Way will be affected during these times, with traffic management and diversions in place,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Please avoid the mentioned area if possible and seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid delays.”