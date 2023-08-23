Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Larne this Saturday, August 26 due to a planned parade.

The parade will start on the Glenarm Road, before making its way on to Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Station Road and Circular Road, and back again via the same route.

There will be temporary traffic disruption in place during the duration of the parade between 11.45am - 1.30pm and again at 3.30pm - 5pm.

PSNI officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

A police spokesperson said: “Please also note the planned parade may impact coastal and town centre bus services.”

Meanwhile, final preparations are underway ahead of this weekend’s Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon in the town.