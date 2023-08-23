Register
Traffic disruption expected due to planned parade in Larne

Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Larne this Saturday, August 26 due to a planned parade.
By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

The parade will start on the Glenarm Road, before making its way on to Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Station Road and Circular Road, and back again via the same route.

There will be temporary traffic disruption in place during the duration of the parade between 11.45am - 1.30pm and again at 3.30pm - 5pm.

PSNI officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

The parade will start on the Glenarm Road, before making its way on to Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Station Road and Circular Road. Photo: Google maps
The parade will start on the Glenarm Road, before making its way on to Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Station Road and Circular Road. Photo: Google maps

A police spokesperson said: “Please also note the planned parade may impact coastal and town centre bus services.”

Meanwhile, final preparations are underway ahead of this weekend’s Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon in the town.

The mass and elite races will take place on the summer bank holiday weekend, Sunday, August 27.

