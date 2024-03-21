Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced that a £265,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B75 Kilrea Road, Upperlands will commence on Monday, March 25.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Culnady Road to Ampertaine Road.

Minister O’Dowd said: “It is vital that all available capital budget within my Department is fully utilised to deliver much needed investment in our infrastructure, including on the maintenance of our roads. I have allocated an additional £1million to address potholes in this financial year and £8.1m to deliver resurfacing schemes to continue to address the poor condition of our road network.

During the resurfacing, signed diversionary routes will be in place via B75 Kilrea Road / Drumagarner Road (pictured), B64 Garvagh Road / Edenbane Road, A29 Carhill Road / Garvagh Road / Moneysharvan Road and vice versa. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

"This substantial investment of £265,000 for the Upperlands area from that additional funding will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out."

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure between the hours of 8am and 5.30 pm from Monday, March 25 until Saturday, April 6.