Traffic light fault causing 'lengthy delays' in Newtownabbey
Motorists in the Glengormley and Mallusk areas of Newtownabbey are being advised to expect “lengthy delays” this morning (Thursday) due a fault at temporary traffic lights.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland site, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey we are getting reports that temporary traffic lights at roadworks are not working this morning (September 28)- Upper Hightown Road/Hydepark and Hightown Road.
"There are lengthy delays. We are still trying to identify the contractor.”