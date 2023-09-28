Register
Motorists in the Glengormley and Mallusk areas of Newtownabbey are being advised to expect “lengthy delays” this morning (Thursday) due a fault at temporary traffic lights.
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland site, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey we are getting reports that temporary traffic lights at roadworks are not working this morning (September 28)- Upper Hightown Road/Hydepark and Hightown Road.

"There are lengthy delays. We are still trying to identify the contractor.”

