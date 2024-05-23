Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being advised to approach traffic signals in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare “with caution” as the lights are currently “all out.”

Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the traffic signals on the Doagh Road at Ballyclare Primary School are currently all out.