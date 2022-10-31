Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Traffic lights currently out at Newtownabbey junction

Motorists are advised that traffic signals at a major junction in Newtownabbey are currently “all out” due to a power failure in the area.

By Russell Keers
4 minutes ago

Detailing the issue this afternoon (Monday, October 31), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey, the traffic signals are currently all out at the junction of the Monkstown Road and the Old Carrick Road.

Read More
Three teenagers released on bail in relation to Newtownabbey arson attack probe

"There is a Northern Ireland Electricity Networks power failure in the area. Please slow down and be prepared to stop or give way.”

Traffic and travel.
Traffic lightsNewtownabbeyDepartment for Infrastructure