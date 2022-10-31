Traffic lights currently out at Newtownabbey junction
Motorists are advised that traffic signals at a major junction in Newtownabbey are currently “all out” due to a power failure in the area.
Detailing the issue this afternoon (Monday, October 31), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey, the traffic signals are currently all out at the junction of the Monkstown Road and the Old Carrick Road.
"There is a Northern Ireland Electricity Networks power failure in the area. Please slow down and be prepared to stop or give way.”