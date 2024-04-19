Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In correspondence to East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons, who is also the Communities Minister, Mr O’Dowd said the Donaghy’s Lane junction will be changed to a “traffic signal controlled junction”, in line with planning conditions linked to the level of new housing in the area.

The Infrastructure Minister added the scheme has been “designed and approved for this location” to include road widening and commissioning of traffic lights.

Mr O’Dowd has acknowledged a separate left-turn lane for traffic emerging from Linn Road to Antiville Road would “provide the greatest benefit to traffic progression at this junction”. However, he went on to explain: “There are a significant number of underground services located in this area. The need to relocate the services means that any proposed improvement at this location would be prohibitively expensive.”

Donaghy's Lane. Photo: Google

The letter also indicated works including road realignment and widening at Ballyboley Road in the area are “well-advanced on site”.

With regard to a Larne West distributor road, a spine road to link Sandford Avenue with Old Belfast Road, Mr O’Dowd stated the information contained in transport assessment documents with an earlier planning application “demonstrates that the current road network can operate satisfactorily without the completion of the Larne West distributor road”.

Commenting on the Infrastructure Minister’s response, Mr Lyons said: “Overall, this is a disappointing response by the minister but I will continue to highlight the traffic problems in the area on behalf of residents until a solution is achieved.”