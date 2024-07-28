Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M1 has been closed in both directions with city-bound traffic being diverted at junction 6 (Saintfield Road) and Lisburn-bound traffic at between junction 3 (Blacks Road) after a serious collision on Sunday, July 28.

Police say the incident was reported just before 7.00am and the M1 is likely to be closed for some time with motorists advised to take an alternative route.