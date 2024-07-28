Traffic particularly heavy in Lisburn area after a serious traffic collision closes the MI in both directions

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2024, 09:24 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 09:56 BST
The M1 has been closed in both directions with city-bound traffic being diverted at junction 6 (Saintfield Road) and Lisburn-bound traffic at between junction 3 (Blacks Road) after a serious collision on Sunday, July 28.

Police say the incident was reported just before 7.00am and the M1 is likely to be closed for some time with motorists advised to take an alternative route.

Due to the current closure of the M1, traffic is particularly busy in the Lisburn area, says Trafficwatch NI (9.04am).

