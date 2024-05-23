Traffic signal issue resolved close to Ballyclare school
Motorists are being advised that an earlier issue involving traffic lights in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare has been fixed.
Traffic Watch NI reported this morning (Thursday) that the signals close to Ballyclare Primary School were “all out”, advising drivers to “approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until they’re repaired.”
Providing an update this afternoon, a DfI spokesperson said: “The earlier issue with the traffic signals on the Doagh Road at Ballyclare Primary School has now been fixed.”