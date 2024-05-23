Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being advised that an earlier issue involving traffic lights in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare has been fixed.

Traffic Watch NI reported this morning (Thursday) that the signals close to Ballyclare Primary School were “all out”, advising drivers to “approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until they’re repaired.”