Traffic signals are all out in Lurgan’s Edward Street-Millennium Way area
Road users are advised that the traffic are currently all out at Edward Street – Millennium Way in Lurgan.
Trafficwatch NI is urging drivers to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the signals can be repaired (6.30pm).
