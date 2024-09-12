Traffic signals are all out on key Lurgan route
Trafficwatch NI is advising road users the traffic signals on North Street close to St Peter's Church, Lurgan, are currently all out.
Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until these are repaired.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.