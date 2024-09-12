Traffic signals are all out on key Lurgan route

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2024, 08:46 BST

Trafficwatch NI is advising road users the traffic signals on North Street close to St Peter's Church, Lurgan, are currently all out.

Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until these are repaired.

