Traffic signals repaired at key Coleraine junction
Road users are advised the traffic signals are working again at the junction of the Strand Road and Waterside Street, Coleraine.
Earlier on Monday (May 20), drivers had been urged to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way as the signals were out.
