There are lengthy traffic tailbacks in Cookstown this afternoon following a road traffic collision.

It is understood the collision happened at the pedestrian crossing in William Street.

Air Ambulance NI have been in attendance along with other emergency services.

Police are advising motorists that William Street is closed to traffic and to avoid the area.

Traffic chaos in Cookstown town centre this afternoon following road traffic collision.Pic Google

Diversions are in currently in place and motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for their journey.

There are no further details at present.

