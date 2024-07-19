Traffic, travel and parking advice for anyone heading to the Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Ballycastle
The event is due to begin at 4pm in Ballycastle Harbour and end at 7pm on both days, and spectators can view the diving from an accessible viewing area set up by the organisers on the beach.
Additional car park locations can be found here: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/blog/read/2024/07/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-red-bull-cliff-diving-world-series-in-ballycastle-july-2024-b298
There will be police cones placed in areas where parking is prohibited, so mind where you park and do not block any roads or pavements used by pedestrians.
A recovery operation will be in place for those who choose to ignore the restrictions as any unnecessary congestion caused by parked vehicles may disrupt traffic further particularly emergency services, local residents and businesses who need access at all times.
Leave extra time for your journey if you intend to use the M2 Ballymena Bypass due to roadworks at that location.