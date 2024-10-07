Traffic update after security alert closes Northern Ireland motorway M22
A stretch of the M22 motorway in Co Antrim, which had been closed throughout Monday due to a security alert has reopened.
The motorway was closed both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby) from Monday morning.
Trafficwatch NI reported after 5pm that the motorway is now fully reopened.
