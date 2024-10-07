Traffic update after security alert closes Northern Ireland motorway M22

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Oct 2024, 08:48 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 17:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A stretch of the M22 motorway in Co Antrim, which had been closed throughout Monday due to a security alert has reopened.

The motorway was closed both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby) from Monday morning.

Trafficwatch NI reported after 5pm that the motorway is now fully reopened.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice