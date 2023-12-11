Train users are advised the rail line between Belfast and Larne is currently closed due to a tragic incident.

Jordanstown Train Station. Photo by: Google

A Translink spokesperson said this evening (Monday): “Emergency services have been called to the scene of a tragic incident on the Larne line between Jordanstown and Greenisland.

“The line between Lanyon Place and Larne is currently closed and bus substitutions are in operation. Trains on the Derry~Londonderry line are calling additionally at Whiteabbey.

“Passengers can also use valid train tickets on Ulsterbus services”.