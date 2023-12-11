Register
BREAKING

‘Tragic incident’ closes Larne rail line between Belfast and Larne

Train users are advised the rail line between Belfast and Larne is currently closed due to a tragic incident.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:41 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 18:17 GMT
Jordanstown Train Station. Photo by: GoogleJordanstown Train Station. Photo by: Google
Jordanstown Train Station. Photo by: Google

A Translink spokesperson said this evening (Monday): “Emergency services have been called to the scene of a tragic incident on the Larne line between Jordanstown and Greenisland.

“The line between Lanyon Place and Larne is currently closed and bus substitutions are in operation. Trains on the Derry~Londonderry line are calling additionally at Whiteabbey.

“Passengers can also use valid train tickets on Ulsterbus services”.

In a statement, the PSNI said the railway line is closed at Jordanstown due to an ongoing incident and travellers who use the train should seek alternative transport.

Related topics:LarneBelfastTrainsEmergency servicesTranslink