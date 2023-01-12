Train travellers are advised that essential engineering works are taking place on the Portadown and Derry~Londonderry train lines this weekend (January 14-15) with bus substitutions in operation.

This is part of a programme of works across the rail network this January and February which are being carried out at weekends to minimise disruption.

The Derry~Londonderry line will be closed between Yorkgate and Great Victoria Street stations in Belfast on Sunday, January 15. Passengers should use bus substitution services from Belfast Great Victoria Street or Lanyon Place to Yorkgate station, where they can connect to trains for the North West Transport Hub in Derry~Londonderry.

In additiob, services between Belfast and Bangor and on the Larne line will operate as per the Journey Planner.

Engineering works this weekend

On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15, the line between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown will be closed. A bus substitution will operate between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown.

Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be taken to Newry by bus from Lanyon Place Station to meet the train while those travelling to Dublin Connolly from Portadown can catch the Enterprise at Portadown station.

Return trains from Dublin will connect with bus substitution services at Newry for Belfast Lanyon Place.

Passengers are advised to check bus substitution times in advance as they may differ from train timetables. Bus arrival times at Lanyon Place station are likely to be later than the train schedule.