Translink 72-hour bus and train strike to go ahead across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The GMB trade union announced on Friday morning that the next transport workers strike action will go ahead as planned after unions rejected what they described as an 'inadequate' pay offer.

The three frontline passenger transport unions GMB, Unite and SIPTU turned down the pay offer following a meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of Translink workers on bus and rail services will now walk out for 72 hours from Tuesday, February 27.

Buses parked up at Antrim station during a public transport strike in December. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Northern Ireland’s bus and rail workers in the three unions have repeatedly taken strike action to secure a cost of living pay increase.