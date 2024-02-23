Translink 72-hour bus and train strike to go ahead across Northern Ireland
The GMB trade union announced on Friday morning that the next transport workers strike action will go ahead as planned after unions rejected what they described as an 'inadequate' pay offer.
The three frontline passenger transport unions GMB, Unite and SIPTU turned down the pay offer following a meeting on Thursday.
Thousands of Translink workers on bus and rail services will now walk out for 72 hours from Tuesday, February 27.
Northern Ireland’s bus and rail workers in the three unions have repeatedly taken strike action to secure a cost of living pay increase.
The unions said they stand ready to enter further dialogue with the company if they wish to avoid the action by improving on Thursday’s offer.