Translink advice ahead of engineering works affecting Coleraine and Derry/Londonderry line

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Translink is advising passengers to plan ahead as a series of essential engineering works will affect services between Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine.

To make the most of this closure period and reduce repeated disruption, Translink teams will carry out a range of essential works at multiple locations, including culvert repairs, Castlerock and Downhill tunnel maintenance, third-party infrastructure works, survey activities, and general maintenance and safety inspections.

During these periods, rail replacement bus services will be in operation to minimise disruption. Valid rail tickets will also be valid on appropriate scheduled bus services.

Rail services between Coleraine and Belfast Grand Central Station will run as timetabled and Bangor, Larne, Portadown, and cross border services are unaffected.

Translink have advised of partial line closures on the Derry~Londonderry line on Saturday 13th, Sunday 14th, Saturday 20th, Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd September 2025 between Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine. CREDIT TRANSLINKplaceholder image
There will also be some changes to late services on Friday, September 12 and early trains on Monday, September 15 and Tuesday, September 23.

Passengers travelling from Derry~Londonderry to Belfast for the Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday, 21 September, are advised to take the 6am 212 Service from Foyle Street Station, arriving at Belfast Grand Central Station at 8am. From there, scheduled services are available to Lanyon Place.

Passengers can find full travel details at www.translink.co.uk, via the Translink NI journey planner app, or by calling 02890 66 66 30.

Passengers and residents wanting further details on these works can visit: www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements

John Glass, Director, Infrastructure and Projects at Translink, said: “We’ve planned these works carefully so that several essential upgrades – from tunnel repairs and drainage improvements to surveys and routine maintenance – can be delivered in one closure period."

