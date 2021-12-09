Translink announce essential work on railway lines during Christmas period

To facilitate this essential work there will be closures affecting both lines. During this period Great Victoria Street Station will also be closed for works relating to Belfast Transport Hub project.

This will require an eight-day closure on these lines between Monday, December 27 to Monday, January 3 2022 inclusively. There will be some alteration to services with bus substitutions in operation.

Translink Director of Infrastructure and Projects John Glass said: “Translink is committed to keeping everyone better connected, moving and safe.

Translink is carrying out major work this Christmas on the Londonderry and Larne train lines. (Translink pic- Pre-covid railway engineering work).

“We are making significant investments in our rail infrastructure across Northern Ireland as it is vital we modernise our network for future generations and provide services which can help fight against the climate emergency.

“We have carefully considered the best timing to deliver these important projects in order to minimise the overall impact for passengers and local residents. With no timetabled train services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, we are taking the opportunity to make major progress on the project, which has been carefully planned to avoid disruption at busier times.

“I want to thank passengers for their support and patience as we progress these essential works. We ask anyone who plans to travel over the Christmas period to check their journey, plan ahead and allow plenty of time.”

Passengers are advised, during these works that the following changes will occur:

The Larne line will close with a bus substitution operating between Larne and Belfast Lanyon Place.

The Londonderry line will close between Antrim and Belfast Lanyon Place with a bus substitution operating 20 minutes earlier than the current timetable. The line will operate as normal between Antrim and Londonderry.

Great Victoria Street Station (GVS) will close with a shuttle bus operating between GVS and Belfast Lanyon Place.

The Bangor to Portadown line will have some timetable adjustments due to GVS closure.

Passengers with valid rail tickets will also be able to travel on scheduled Ulsterbus services 218 operating between Ballymena/Antrim and Belfast, in addition to the 212 service between Londonderry and Belfast during the closure period.

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using Translink’s website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner, as bus substitutions will operate at different times to scheduled trains.

Further details on the DAWTR project can be found via www.translink.co.uk/darkarches. A public webinar on the project will be held on December 14 at 6pm, for more details visit the project page.

For more information about the Belfast Transport Hub , check out