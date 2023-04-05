Register
Translink announces additional bus services between Belfast and Newtownabbey

Translink has announced enhancements to the 653 Urby service and 153 Ulsterbus service from Belfast to Ballyclare and Glengormley.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

The changes will come into effect from April 17.

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, David Cowan said: “These enhancements include an extra late night Urby 653b service which will leave the Europa Buscentre Belfast at 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights, travelling to Ballyclare.

“While on Saturdays, extra 653b Urby services will depart from Ballyclare at 11.30am for Belfast Europa Buscentre, with a return journey leaving Belfast at 12.20pm.

Additional Urby bus services will operate.
“Additional 153 services will depart from Ballyclare at 9.30am and 3.50pm on Saturdays, with additional return journeys from Laganside Buscentre at 10.30am and 4.45pm.

“We hope these enhancements provide even more convenient travel options for our customers who will also benefit from comfortable journeys on board our modern buses.”

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance, using the Translink website, Journey Planner, or from the Contact Centre 02890 666630.

