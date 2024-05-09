Translink announces new train timetable as Great Victoria Street station closes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many train passengers travelling to or from Belfast from Saturday will see big changes to their journeys.

With the closure of Belfast Great Victoria Street train station on Friday, May 10, Translink are introducing a revised train timetable from May 11 which will operate until the autumn.

The closure of the current train station heralds the start of the next phase of works to complete essential infrastructure works on the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

The new state-of-the-art station is due to open this autumn.

An image of the new Belfast Grand Central Station due to open in autumn 2024. Picture: Translink

Translink are urging train passengers travelling from Saturday onwards to plan ahead, check the Translink website www.translink.co.uk or journey planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey, as most travellers will see a change to their normal timetables.

From Saturday, the railway line will remain open throughout Belfast but will no longer serve Great Victoria Street station. Passengers can continue to use other city centre stations including the new York Street, Lanyon Place, Botanic and City Hospital.

Passengers can also use valid rail tickets on scheduled Metro and Glider services to interchange between these stations.

An interior image of the new Belfast Grand Central Station due to open in autumn 2024. Picture: Translink

The Europa Bus Centre will remain operational until Belfast Grand Central Station opens.

Later in the summer, the rail line will close between Lanyon Place and Lisburn. During this time, bus substitution services will operate and passengers will also be able to use scheduled Metro and Ulsterbus services operating between Belfast train stations and along the Lisburn Road. There will also be enhanced Metro, Goldliner and Park and Ride timetables to facilitate passengers.

All other rail lines will remain open from Belfast Lanyon Place / York Street Station to Derry – Londonderry, Larne and Bangor and the southern corridor will operate from Lisburn southwards.