Details of the incident, which occurred on October 1, were made public by officers today (Monday).

Commenting on the NI Road Policing and Safety Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to appeal to any witnesses of a road traffic collision which occurred at around 1pm on Saturday, October 1.

"The collision between a grey Renault Traffic van and a Translink bus, took place on the M2 foreshore. At this time the exact bus remains unidentified.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

"If you were a witness to this collision, or have any information which could assist us, please get in touch on the non emergency 101, quoting reference number 807 of 1/10/2022.”

