Translink 'assisting PSNI' after M2 collision
Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to trace witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway.
Details of the incident, which occurred on October 1, were made public by officers today (Monday).
Commenting on the NI Road Policing and Safety Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to appeal to any witnesses of a road traffic collision which occurred at around 1pm on Saturday, October 1.
"The collision between a grey Renault Traffic van and a Translink bus, took place on the M2 foreshore. At this time the exact bus remains unidentified.
Most Popular
"If you were a witness to this collision, or have any information which could assist us, please get in touch on the non emergency 101, quoting reference number 807 of 1/10/2022.”
Advertisement
In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Translink spokesperson said: “We are assisting the PSNI with their investigation.”