Translink says it keeps all services under review after being urged to consider more stops on the express bus service between Larne and Belfast to facilitate passengers’ work requirements.

However, the public transport company says it has no plans at present to add extra stops to the 256 route.

It was responding to a call from East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson for a more ‘worker friendly’ service. The request came as the company announced that 400,000 additional passenger journeys have been made on public transport in the last two months, compared with the same period last year.

Picking up on this statistic, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said it “good to see that the investment in public transport is paying off in additional passengers and obviously the new Grand Central Station and the increase in the frequency of bus services has encouraged people to use public transport”.

Larne Bus Station. Photo: Google

The DUP representative, who has been working with Translink to encourage more people to use the express link from Larne to Belfast, added: “ I believe that one of the ways in which this could be easily done is by having the express bus stop at Sandyknowes Roundabout.

"Many passengers from Larne are put off using the express bus because it does not stop at Mallusk, where many of my constituents work and they have to go into Belfast and then travel out again, which does not make the bus journey worthwhile.

"It seems an obvious change to make to have the bus stopping at Sandyknowes to allow passengers from Larne who work at Mallusk off at that point so that they can walk to the numerous work places in the Mallusk industrial area.”

Mr Wilson highlighted too what he sees as a similar rural area issue.

“I am also disappointed that Translink refuse to allow passengers from Larne to Ballynure to use the express bus, again it would seem an obvious way of increasing the bus usage, when the bus stops at Ballynure they allowed passengers off as well as passengers to board the bus.”

It is thought that adding stops to an express route can make it less attractive to the majority of people who want end-to-end services, given the increased journey times.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “The 256 Goldliner service is designed to provide fast, frequent and good value express services with limited stops to maintain attractive journey times.

“We advise passengers travelling to Ballynure to use the 153, 154 and 156 services from Larne Bus Station.

“Although we have no current plans to add extra stops to the 256 route, we keep all services and stopping patterns under continuing review.”