Translink is ‘just the ticket’ for festive travel with additional bus and rail services

With the countdown to Christmas underway, Translink is encouraging more people to get on board and choose bus or rail for shopping, socialising and enjoying festive days.

he public transport provider has scheduled additional services, enhanced capacity and late-night services, and is also offering a range of discounted ticket options to help make everyone’s Christmas budget go further.

Shoppers, theatre goers and festive party revellers are reminded of the range of services available to help travel to local events or support local businesses. So why not attend Christmas at the Castle in Hillsborough with the family or enjoy catching up with friends at the local Christmas markets and range of family events – find more information at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-programme-2022.

Advertisement

Vice Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan commented: “The Council is pleased to support Translink in championing our town centres.

Translink’s Mark Glover, Vice Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Amanda Grehan with Gemma McMurray, Translink Route Manager launching the Christmas travel offers

Advertisement

"We have a wide selection of local restaurants, cafes, and a strong retail offering right across our town centres and using public transport to enjoy time out and about this winter with family, is one less stress and can be cheaper and greener.

"These added services and offers will allow more people to come into the town centres and bolster the area’s night-time economy.”

Advertisement