Translink is ‘just the ticket’ for festive travel with additional bus and rail services

he public transport provider has scheduled additional services, enhanced capacity and late-night services, and is also offering a range of discounted ticket options to help make everyone’s Christmas budget go further.
Shoppers, theatre goers and festive party revellers are reminded of the range of services available to help travel to local events or support local businesses. So why not attend Christmas at the Castle in Hillsborough with the family or enjoy catching up with friends at the local Christmas markets and range of family events – find more information at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-programme-2022.
Vice Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan commented: “The Council is pleased to support Translink in championing our town centres.
"We have a wide selection of local restaurants, cafes, and a strong retail offering right across our town centres and using public transport to enjoy time out and about this winter with family, is one less stress and can be cheaper and greener.
"These added services and offers will allow more people to come into the town centres and bolster the area’s night-time economy.”
Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink said: “We know it’s a busy time of year for many, with Christmas shopping, meet ups with family and friends and trips to the theatre often on the agenda to create lots of memorable Christmas connections. To make this even easier, we’ve introduced additional rail services and enhanced our capacity with extra carriages and our new longer trains.”