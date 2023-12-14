Translink is set to deliver a range of community initiatives in partnership with local organisations, community groups and schools in the Lisburn area that will bring a number of benefits for the local community.

The initiatives are part of a sustained programme of engagement connected with the essential track works currently ongoing on the rail line in the Lisburn area.

The major track upgrade, known as the Lisburn Area Renewal Project, will maintain high quality, safe and sustainable public transport for generations to come.

Craig Jones, Translink Project Manager, said: “From the start of this project, we have been proactively engaging with the wider community in Lisburn to explain the importance of these essential works and have very much welcomed support from local people, organisations, and representatives across the community.

Representatives of Live Life Wellbeing Centre, Tonagh Neighbourhood Initiative, Tonagh Primary School and Sensability join Helen Halliday, Translink Senior Programme Manager, to announce the community initiatives associated with the Lisburn Area Renewals project. Pic credit: Translink

“We are now looking forward to working with Tonagh Primary School and Tonagh Neighbourhood Initiative to deliver environmental legacies, Live-Life Wellbeing Centre to support long-term community development, and the local charity Sensability, which supports people with learning disabilities, to deliver a programme of musical events.

“Together, these will help provide a long-lasting, positive legacy associated with the project in the Lisburn community.’

“We would ask for the continued support of the local community as we progress these works further over the coming weeks.’’

Passengers are reminded that the line between Portadown and Belfast will be closed from Monday December 25 until Monday January 1 inclusive, with bus substitutions in place.