With the countdown to Christmas underway, Translink is encouraging more people to get on board and choose bus or rail for shopping, socialising and enjoying festive days.

Shoppers, theatre goers and festive party revellers are reminded of the range of services available to help travel to local events or support local businesses, as well as a choice of discounted ticket options to help make everyone’s Christmas budget go further.

So, why not hop on board to visit the Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine or the Christmas Craft Market in Portstewart without having to worry about parking – find more information at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/whats-on

Translink continues to provide everyday great value offers including 1/3 off day returns after 9.30am, or the Sunday Bus Rambler which covers all Translink bus services, including Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and Glider for just £9 for an adult, and £4.75 for a child (available after 0915am on a Sunday).

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink said: “We know it’s a busy time of year for many, with Christmas shopping, meet ups with family and friends and trips to the theatre often on the agenda to create lots of memorable Christmas connections. To make this even easier, we’ve introduced additional bus and rail services and enhanced our capacity, making days out even more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable.

“With fares frozen at 2019 prices, it’s also a more affordable way to travel, making it budget friendly too as everyone is feeling the pinch this year.”

Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace added: “Council is pleased to support Translink in championing our town centres. We have an array of local restaurants, cafes, and a strong retail offering right across our town centres and using public transport to enjoy time out and about this winter, is one less stress, can be cheaper and greener. These added services and offers will allow more people to come into the town centres which is very welcome news, especially at this time of year.”