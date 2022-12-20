Translink is advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance over the festive period, with holiday timetables in effect.

Train services: Trains will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close. There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a Saturday timetable will operate between December 27-31, as well as January 2. There will also be an earlier evening close on New Year’s Eve and a normal Sunday service on New Year’s Day.

Enterprise passengers are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with a Sunday timetable on New Year’s Day.

Due to major essential works, bus substitutions will also operate on the Larne Line – between Great Victoria and Lanyon Place stations in Belfast and Larne Harbour – and on the Derry~Londonderry line, again between Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place and Antrim stations between December 27 and January 2. Trains will operate as normal between Derry~Londonderry and Antrim.

Full details are available on Translink’s website: www.translink.co.uk/CATR

Bus Services: Holiday services will be in operation on Metro/Glider between December 22 and January 3. Buses will not operate on Christmas Day, with limited services will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Ulsterbus/Goldliner services will finish early on Christmas Eve and a Holiday timetable will be in effect between December 22 and January 3. There will be no Ulsterbus services on Christmas day, and a limited service on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.