Translink phasing return of timetables as restrictions ease

Chris Conway of Translink said the new timetables will see frequency returning to more normal levels on Metro as of Monday, January 31, and from Monday, February 7 on NI Railways.

Ulsterbus services will see phased frequency enhancements start to be introduced from Monday, February 7, in line with passenger demand.

“We look forward to welcoming many more people back to our services, public transport will have a key role to play in NI’s economic recovery, as well as ensuring a green recovery from Covid19.

“We will continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated. Our staff are also on hand to help and advise where needed.

“We would remind everyone it remains mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport.

“This is a dynamic situation so all our services will be continually monitored, and adjustments made where required.