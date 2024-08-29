Translink reminds bus passengers of timetable changes across Northern Ireland
Passengers who use Ulsterbus, Metro, Glider and Goldliner services are being advised that timetable changes will begin on Monday, September 2.
Translink said a number of changes will come into effect with the return of school term time and are urging passengers to check their timetables in advance of travel.
Passengers are also advised that adjustments have been made to some Belfast city centre bus stops and some Ulsterbus services have been relocated to Laganside Buscentre.
Translink advises customers to plan their trip before they travel using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner and to allow extra time for their journey.
