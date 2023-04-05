Translink has given details of public transport services across Northern Ireland throughout the Easter holiday period.

Anyone planning to use bus or train services over Easter is urged to check ahead as timetable changes may be in operation on certain days.

Holiday timetables will operate on Easter Monday and Tuesday, (April 10 and 11) for those considering a day out or short trip.

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, David Cowan said: “Whether you’re planning an Easter break, or short trips closer to home, there are comfortable, affordable and hassle-free ways to travel with our attractive, everyday fare offers and public transport options this Easter."

Timetables on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday will operate slightly differently to regular weekday timetables. Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday schedules, while Metro/Glider will operate holiday timetables.

Trains, including the Enterprise, will operate a Saturday timetable on Easter Monday and Tuesday, with an early close on the Portrush line on Easter Monday.

In addition, the 6.35am Newry to Dublin and 5.21pm Dublin to Newry will not operate on Friday, April 7 or Monday, April 10.

To facilitate longer six carriage trains with higher numbers of passengers travelling, services will not be stopping at University and Dhu Varren stations on Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Special family trains, which are now available for online booking, will also be running to Portrush on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, leaving Belfast Lanyon Place at 9.50am and returning at 5.37pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.translink.co.uk for £23 for up to two adults and four children.

David Cowan added: “Other great value ticket options include our Family & Friends ticket for only £23, offering unlimited day travel on all Translink services in Northern Ireland. Or for Belfast days out you can explore the city with a Metro and Glider Family Day Ticket for just £10 for unlimited day travel. Both of these tickets cover up to two adults and four children.

"With our wide range of services and good value tickets available, we're looking forward to helping more people enjoy safe, reliable and convenient journeys by bus and train this Easter."

