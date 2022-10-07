Translink to carry out major track improvement works this Autumn

The works, which will affect north coast train users, will take place from Saturday, October 29 until Monday, October 31 inclusively and on Sunday, November 6.

Over the Halloween weekend, much of the works will be focused in the Belfast area which will mean all Larne line and Derry~Londonderry line services will operate from Yorkgate Station in Belfast. There will also be works on the cross-border route impacting Enterprise services. All cross-border Enterprise services will be operated using bus substitutions from Lanyon Place, Portadown and Newry train stations.

To facilitate the works there will be bus substitutions in place with some minor alterations to the timetable over the weekend. A Saturday timetable will also be in place for all train services on Monday, October 31.

Information for train users

On Sunday, November 6, there will be works in the Antrim area which will impact on the Derry~Londonderry Line with bus substitution services operating between Antrim and Great Victoria Street.

Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Advertisement

Translink’s Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations said: “These works are vital to protect and modernise our infrastructure to maintain high quality, safe, and attractive rail services for today and for future generations.