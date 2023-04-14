Register
Translink to introduce zero emission Ulsterbus vehicles in Coleraine area

Translink has briefed a range of stakeholders in the Coleraine area ahead of their roll-out of six Battery Electric Zero Emission Ulsterbus vehicles in the area.

By Una Culkin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

These are the first Zero Emission buses to operate on the Ulsterbus fleet, and will serve some Coleraine town services and the Giant’s Causeway site once they enter operation in the weeks ahead.

Over one third of the Metro fleet in Belfast now operates on Zero Emission technology.

Translink staff spoke to stakeholders in a session in Coleraine Town Hall on April 4 before addressing a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Environmental Services Committee on April 5.

New zero emission battery-electric buses will be heading into operation on Translink's Coleraine town services and on the Giants Causeway shuttle bus service.New zero emission battery-electric buses will be heading into operation on Translink's Coleraine town services and on the Giants Causeway shuttle bus service.
Richard Anderson, Ulsterbus Northern Area Manager, Translink, said: ‘‘Translink has an ambitious plan in place to deliver a Net Zero bus and rail fleet by 2040, and the upcoming roll-out of these vehicles in the Causeway Coast area is the beginning of the Ulsterbus contribution to that major project.

“The transition of our bus fleet to Net Zero in the years ahead will help to meet climate targets, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and public health and make public transport an ever more attractive option for people to get around.

‘‘We were pleased to be in a position to update stakeholders and elected representatives of our plans and provide them with more information on the progress of Net Zero in the Coleraine area, and we are grateful for all the support and interest shown. We look forward to revealing the buses themselves during the coming weeks.’’

More information can be found online at www.translink.co.uk

