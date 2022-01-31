Translink to return timetables as lockdown restrictions ease

These follow the NI Executive’s recent decision to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

Chris Conway explained: “These new timetables will see frequency returning to more normal levels on Metro from today and from Monday, February 7 on NI Railways. Ulsterbus services will see phased frequency enhancements start to be introduced from February 7 in line with passenger demand.

“These improvements will facilitate the increasing passenger numbers we are seeing as more people start to return to the workplace, shopping, hospitality venues and other leisure destinations.

Translink has announced the phased return of timetables.

“We would remind everyone it remains mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport.

“This is a dynamic situation so all our services will be continually monitored, and adjustments made where required.”

The DUP’s Transport Spokesman Paul Girvan MP had been campaigning against the reduced services.

Welcoming the announcement, the South Antrim MP said: “I am delighted that my campaign for the full restoration of Translink’s rail and bus timetable has been successful.

“A regular and reliable public transport service is of vital importance to the people of south Antrim, to enable them to get to work, to school and to fulfil other commitments.

“I was inundated with complaints and concerns from my constituents following the introduction of this reduced timetable by Translink on January 10. Reduction in services has placed barriers upon pupils trying to get to school and left many workers unable to utilise public transport to fulfil work commitments.

“I wish to thank the people of south Antrim for supporting my campaign and delivering this important result.”

The restoration of services has also been welcomed by East Antrim UUP MLA Roy Beggs.

Mr Beggs said: “Following representation made direct with Translink on behalf of local pupils and workers, I am glad to learn that Translink has announced the phased return of bus and rail timetables to be implemented from Monday. These follow the Northern Ireland Executive’s recent decision to ease Covid-19 restrictions.”

Full details of the new timetables are available on Translink’s website and journey planner www.translink.co.uk