Passengers are warned of full and partial closures of the Larne and Derry-Londonderry railway lines to facilitate the transition to the new York Street Station in Belfast.

During the line closure, Translink is undertaking additional safety works to limit future line closures including tree removal at Lough Shore Park and embankment works at Whitehead.

Bus substitutions will operate instead of trains along the Larne Line, including along the Shore Road.

The Larne Line is closed entirely on Monday, May 6. Picture: Brian Morrison

The Larne Line is closed entirely. Buses will operate from Lanyon Place station to Larne Town and Larne Harbour – calling at York Street, Carrickfergus and Whitehead. Other stations will be served at the nearest main road (Shore Road) bus stops

Bus substitutions will also operate from Lanyon Place station to Whitehead - calling at railway bus substitution stops (main road).

The Derry-Londonderry Line is closed between Belfast and Antrim. Bus substitutions will operate between Lanyon Place and Antrim. These will depart Lanyon Place 15 minutes before the usual train times and will connect with the train at Antrim.

Buses from Antrim will depart six minutes after the trains arrival from Derry~Londonderry.

Services between Antrim and Derry-Londonderry will operate as normal.

A shuttle service will operate between Mossley West and Antrim.

A shuttle service will operate between Europa Bus Centre and Lanyon Place every 20 minutes.

Bus substitutions will operate from Lanyon Place to Antrim for passengers on the Derry~Londonderry and Portrush lines.*

All Bangor, Portadown and Dublin railway line services will operate as scheduled.

Passengers are being advised to check timetables in advance of travel. Translink also recommends that train passengers on the Larne line and between Belfast and Antrim allow extra time for their journey, as bus substitutions may operate at different times to the normal train timetable.

Meanwhile, Translink is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables on Monday, May 6.

All buses – Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be operating public holiday timetables.

While trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be operating a Saturday service.