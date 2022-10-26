The improvements will involve the removal of the existing Belfast-bound platform and its relocation to the opposite side of A1 Queensway Road. This will facilitate the construction of a new platform with a new accessibility ramp. The south-bound platform will also be extended southwards.

Project Manager Aidan Smyth said: “In recent years we have witnessed an increase in passenger numbers using Derriaghy Train Station, and there has been a clear need to meet growing customer demand, increase transport connectivity and enhance the customer experience as even more people choose to use public transport.

Council gives the go ahead for improvements to Derriaghy Train Station