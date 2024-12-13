Translink is advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance due to holiday timetables being in place over the Christmas and New Year period.

NI Railways services will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close. There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a Saturday timetable will operate on Friday, December 27 and Monday, December 30.

A Saturday Service will operate on New Year’s Eve, with an early close and a Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day.

Enterprise passengers are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. A Saturday timetable will operate on Friday, December 27 and Monday, December 30 with a holiday service on Wednesday, January 1.

For Metro / Glider, school holiday timetables will be in effect between December 23 and January 3, except Christmas Eve, when services finish early, Christmas Day, when services will not operate and Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, which will operate special holiday timetables.

Ulsterbus / Goldliner services will finish early on Christmas Eve and a school holiday timetable will be in effect from December 27, until Thursday, January 2 inclusive. There will be no Ulsterbus services on Christmas Day, and a special holiday timetable will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Passengers are advised to check their timetable in advance on Translink’s website: www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner.

Customers are also reminded there are a range of good value tickets available including 25% off all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, and rail day return tickets; Bus Rambler tickets for £10; and Family and Friends day tickets with unlimited travel on bus and rail across Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children for just £24.

A Family and Friends day ticket for Metro/Glider in Belfast costs just £10 for two adults and up to four children. In addition, young people aged 16-23 with a free Translink yLink card receive 50% off fares.