Known for its connections to the steam train era, Whitehead is to get a glimpse of the what the future of public transport will look like thanks to Translink’s ‘Grand Connection’ Roadshow.

Aiming to highlight the benefits of the new Belfast Grand Central Station to passengers, the roadshow is on track to visit more than 30 bus and train stations, as well as community, leisure and shopping centres all across Northern Ireland this summer – with Whitehead Rail Station the next stop on Thursday, August 1.

The roadshow provides the public the opportunity to discover plans for Belfast Grand Central Station, a state-of-the-art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses which will open its doors this autumn.

The flagship project, being delivered by Translink, marks a significant step forward in Northern Ireland's public transport system.

David Cowan, Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, said: “Ten times larger than current facilities, [the station] it will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city - one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“The hub will be a major international gateway to and from the rest of the world with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.

“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

“The Grand Connection Roadshow gives members of the public the opportunity to ask any questions and people will get a taste of what the new station will look like through a mix of drone footage and computer-generated images.”

Team Translink will be on hand with interesting facts, interactive games and prize giveaways to showcase the new station. The roadshow activity also includes a special augmented reality experience along with a bespoke ‘7 Peaks’ buzzer game based on the station’s striking roof design.

Full details of the roadshow are available at www.translink.co.uk/bgcs/roadshow