Travel disruption expected due to erection of Orange arch in Glengormley
Diversions are to be in place in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley this evening (Tuesday) due to the erection of the Orange Order arch.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users in Glengormley are being advised to expect traffic disruption tonight (June 18), between 7pm and 9pm due to the erection of the Glengormley Arch.
"The area between Hightown Road and Church Way will be affected, with traffic management and diversions in place.
"Please avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.”