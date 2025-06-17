Police are advising motorists to expect traffic disruption on Tuesday (June 17), between 7pm and 9pm, due to the erection of the Glengormley Orange Order arch.

In a statement, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey added: “The area between Hightown Road and Church Way will be affected during these times, with traffic management and local diversions in place.

"Please avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.”