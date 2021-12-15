Triple road crash involving tractor kills 82-year-old man

Police at the scene of an accident

It happened on the Desertmartin Road near Moneymore, to the south-west of Magherafelt in mud-Ulster, on Tuesday.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “Shortly before 8.20pm, it was reported that a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the incident on the Desertmartin Road.

“An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died as a result of his injuries.

“Another man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital following the incident.