Trooperslane station and Park and Ride to remain open during roadworks
Translink is advising passengers that Trooperslane station and Park and Ride will remain open during roadworks in the vicinity.
A spokesperson for the public transport provider said: “Trooperslane Road is closed this week and next (week commencing October 13) as a result of NIE works.
"Access to Trooperslane Park and Ride is via the old Carrickfergus Road only (top road).
"Access via the Shore Road has been temporarily restricted.”