Trooperslane station and Park and Ride to remain open during roadworks

By Helena McManus
Published 10th Oct 2025, 09:46 BST
Translink is advising passengers that Trooperslane station and Park and Ride will remain open during roadworks in the vicinity.

A spokesperson for the public transport provider said: “Trooperslane Road is closed this week and next (week commencing October 13) as a result of NIE works.

"Access to Trooperslane Park and Ride is via the old Carrickfergus Road only (top road).

"Access via the Shore Road has been temporarily restricted.”

