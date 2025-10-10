Translink is advising passengers that Trooperslane station and Park and Ride will remain open during roadworks in the vicinity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the public transport provider said: “Trooperslane Road is closed this week and next (week commencing October 13) as a result of NIE works.

"Access to Trooperslane Park and Ride is via the old Carrickfergus Road only (top road).

"Access via the Shore Road has been temporarily restricted.”