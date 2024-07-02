Twelve motorists end up with fixed penalties after DVA checks in Mid Ulster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A joint operation involving Driver & Vehicle Agency Enforcement and PSNI in Mid Ulster resulted in seven motorists receiving fixed penalties.

In a social media post, Mid Ulster police say that all the vehicles examined by DVA staff received “prohibitions of varying degrees” and various fixed penalty notices.

Road Policing Interceptors from Omagh and Enniskillen took part in the operation along with police.

