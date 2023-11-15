Register
Two hospitalised after Ballyclare collision

Two people were transferred to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in the Templepatrick Road area of Ballyclare yesterday (Wednesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
In a statement issued to this newspaper today (Thursday), a NIAS spokesperson said: “The NI Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 2.49pm on November 15 following reports of a collision in the Templepatrick Road area of Ballyclare.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews and one rapid response paramedic to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hopsital.”

