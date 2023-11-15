Two hospitalised after Ballyclare collision
Two people were transferred to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in the Templepatrick Road area of Ballyclare yesterday (Wednesday).
In a statement issued to this newspaper today (Thursday), a NIAS spokesperson said: “The NI Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 2.49pm on November 15 following reports of a collision in the Templepatrick Road area of Ballyclare.
“NIAS despatched two emergency crews and one rapid response paramedic to the incident.
“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hopsital.”