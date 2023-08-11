Detectives have launched an appeal for information following a collision in the Old Carrick Road area of Newtownabbey this morning (Friday).

Police received a report regarding the two-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 7.25am.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police are appealing for information following this morning's collision. (PSNI).

“One man, aged in his sixties, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 275 of 11/8/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/