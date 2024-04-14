Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All roads have now reopened following the two-vehicle incident.

Inspector Porter said: “Shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday evening, a police vehicle which was responding to a separate incident collided with another vehicle in the Fathom Road area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and initial first aid was provided at the scene.

“Everybody was transported to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.