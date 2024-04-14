Two police officers and a member of the public hospitalised after Newry traffic collision

Two police officers and a member of the public have been taken to hospital after a collision on the Fathom Road in Newry on Saturday (April 13) evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2024, 11:44 BST
All roads have now reopened following the two-vehicle incident.

Inspector Porter said: “Shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday evening, a police vehicle which was responding to a separate incident collided with another vehicle in the Fathom Road area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and initial first aid was provided at the scene.

A police investigation is now underway to establish what happened. Photo: National WorldA police investigation is now underway to establish what happened. Photo: National World
A police investigation is now underway to establish what happened. Photo: National World

“Everybody was transported to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1581 13/04/24.”

