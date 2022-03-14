Two rescued from water after Doagh collision

A fire appliance each from Ballyclare Fire Station and Antrim Fire Station alongside specialist rescue teams attended the incident, which was reported at 12.38am.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to report of a vehicle that had entered the water. Firefighters used lines, a sled, wading poles and a short extension ladder to rescue two casualties that were trapped.