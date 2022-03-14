Two rescued from water after Doagh collision

Firefighters rescued two trapped casualties from a car following a road traffic collision in the Burn Road area of Doagh on Saturday (March 12).

By The Newsroom
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:45 am

A fire appliance each from Ballyclare Fire Station and Antrim Fire Station alongside specialist rescue teams attended the incident, which was reported at 12.38am.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to report of a vehicle that had entered the water. Firefighters used lines, a sled, wading poles and a short extension ladder to rescue two casualties that were trapped.

“Both causalities were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 1.52am.”

Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Burn Road area of Doagh. (Pic NIFRS).

