Tyrone crash: police appeal for eye-witnesses to serious collision on Cookstown dual carriageway
One driver was taken to hospital for treatment for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries arising out of a two-vehicle crash at Dunman on the Cookstown to Moneymore dual carriageway on Sunday morning.
Police say they are continuing enquiries into the collision and are appealing for eye-witnesses to get in touch with them.
The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended the scene along with other emergency services.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are asked to get in touch with police.”