SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said a security alert in Cookstown is disrupting the lives of local residents.

Police are in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious object on Drum Road.

Several homes have been evacuated and road closures are in place.

McGlone said: “This security alert is causing significant disruption in this rural area on a Monday afternoon.

"There are a number of homes and businesses located in the vicinity of this alert and this is the last thing people want to be dealing with when trying to go about their lives.

“I would ask people to avoid the area while this alert continues and I hope that police will have the situation resolved as soon as possible so that residents can return to their homes and the roads impacted can be reopened.

