The Coleraine campus of UIster University was the venue for a ‘Poetry in Motion’ event from Translink on October 7.

Ulster University hosted a special Poetry in Motion reading on its Coleraine campus, bringing together students and poets for an event that highlights the power of words.

The reading featured performances by Ulster University students alongside poets Cass North and Niamh McNally, a former Ulster University graduate who is currently Translink’s Poet in Residence at York Street Station.

Poetry in Motion, a joint initiative between Translink and Ulster University, invites poets and writers from across Northern Ireland to submit their work, with selected poems to be published into a booklet launching later this year. This initiative explores themes such as community, identity, and travel, providing a platform for personal stories and experiences.

Michelle Alcorn, Head of Property at Translink, encouraged wide participation in the campaign: “As part of Translink and Ulster University’s Poetry in Motion campaign, we’re calling on writers and poets across Northern Ireland to share their creative voices. Public transport connects us in so many ways, and we want to hear how it helps people feel more connected to their communities and each other."

Alcorn also highlighted the themes of the campaign, encouraging poets to reflect on how public transport links people to education, work, health, and key moments of life.

Dr. Frank Ferguson, Research Director for English Language and Literature at Ulster University, emphasised the value of the students' participation: "Our students bring fresh and insightful perspectives to this project.”

McNally’s role as Translink’s Poet in Residence at York Street Station adds a personal connection to the project. As an Ulster University graduate, her involvement illustrates the campaign’s ability to highlight both emerging and established voices.

Ulster University has hosted a special Poetry in Motion reading on its Coleraine campus, bringing together students and poets for an event that highlights the power of words. The reading featured performances by Ulster University students alongside poets Cass North and Niamh McNally, a former Ulster University graduate who is currently Translink’s Poet in Residence at York Street Station. CREDIT TRANSLINK

The best submissions will be featured in a special Poetry in Motion booklet, launching this autumn at Belfast’s Grand Central Station.

How to Submit Your Poems:

Poets are encouraged to submit their works through the Translink website. Submissions should focus on themes such as community, travel, identity, and the connections we make through public transport.

Selected poems will be featured across Northern Ireland’s public transport network. For more information and to submit your entry by October 31, visit www.translink.co.uk/poetryinmotion.